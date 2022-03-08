Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Cohen Klingenstein LLC

Cohen Klingenstein LLC lowered its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,774 shares during the period. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.89.

NYSE CARR traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $43.23. The company had a trading volume of 83,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,654,105. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.22. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $36.30 and a 1 year high of $58.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.05 and a 200-day moving average of $52.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 8.07%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Carrier Global (Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.