Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Insider Sells $78,514.90 in Stock

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) insider James F. Rogers sold 5,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $78,514.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CARS traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,065,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Cars.com Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.53 and a 52-week high of $19.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.11 and a beta of 2.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cars.com by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,303,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,779,000 after buying an additional 5,579,783 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cars.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,231,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cars.com by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,261,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,384,000 after buying an additional 825,396 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cars.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,954,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Cars.com by 107.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 753,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after buying an additional 389,496 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Cars.com from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cars.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

