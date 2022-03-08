Casper Achieves Market Capitalization of $267.51 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. One Casper coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0647 or 0.00000167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a market capitalization of $267.51 million and $7.34 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Casper has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00043415 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,574.29 or 0.06656380 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,726.33 or 1.00135212 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00043396 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00046651 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,716,471,469 coins and its circulating supply is 4,132,634,763 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Buying and Selling Casper

