Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jefferies Financial Group

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $260.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $215.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.18.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar stock opened at $196.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.58. The company has a market cap of $105.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar has a fifty-two week low of $179.67 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 322.6% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 67.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.