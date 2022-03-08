Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.53

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.53 and last traded at $2.58, with a volume of 9360 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cazoo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CZOO. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group in the third quarter valued at $50,558,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cazoo Group in the third quarter worth about $15,540,000. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in Cazoo Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,571,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Cazoo Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,494,000. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cazoo Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,620,000. 44.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO)

Cazoo Group Ltd is an online car retailer. Cazoo Group Ltd, formerly known as Ajax I, is based in LONDON.

