Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.53

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.53 and last traded at $2.58, with a volume of 9360 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cazoo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.47.
About Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO)
Cazoo Group Ltd is an online car retailer. Cazoo Group Ltd, formerly known as Ajax I, is based in LONDON.
