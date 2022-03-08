CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW) Shares Down 0.7%

CCA Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAWW – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.95 and last traded at $3.00. 4,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 5,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.

The company has a market capitalization of $19.78 million, a P/E ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.27.

About CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW)

CCA Industries Inc engages in trading products in multiple health-and-beauty aids, over the counter drug and remedies, and cosmeceutical categories. Its products include Plus+White toothpastes and teeth whiteners, Bikini Zone medicated topical and shave gels, Nutra Nail nail care, Scar Zone scar treatment products, Sudden Change anti-aging skin care products, Hair Off hair removal and depilatory products, and Solar Sense sun protection products.

