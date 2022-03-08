Cebu Air (OTCMKTS:CEBUY) Shares Down 13.9%

Cebu Air, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEBUY – Get Rating) shares fell 13.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.03 and last traded at $4.03. 1,001 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 300% from the average session volume of 250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.20.
About Cebu Air (OTCMKTS:CEBUY)
