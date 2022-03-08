Cebu Air (OTCMKTS:CEBUY) Shares Down 13.9%

Cebu Air, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEBUY – Get Rating) shares fell 13.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.03 and last traded at $4.03. 1,001 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 300% from the average session volume of 250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.20.

About Cebu Air (OTCMKTS:CEBUY)

Cebu Air, Inc provides air cargo services. It operates as a carrier in the Philippine air transportation industry, which engages in transportation of passengers, mail, merchandise and freight. The company has distribution channels which includes Internet; direct sales through booking; sales offices; call centers and government/corporate client accounts; and third-party sales outlets.

