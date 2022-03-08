Centerpoint Advisors LLC Buys 2,876 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.9% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sara Bay Financial boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 23,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 104,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,815,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 48,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.17.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $171.37. The company had a trading volume of 651,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,780,737. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.51 and a 200 day moving average of $166.36. The company has a market cap of $450.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.