Cereplast (OTCMKTS:CERPQ) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cereplast, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CERPQ – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.48. Cereplast shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 9,571,500 shares changing hands.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.30.
Cereplast Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CERPQ)
