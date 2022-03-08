Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.480-$0.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $350 million-$360 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $362.10 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Certara from $48.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Certara from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Certara from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Certara from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Certara has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Certara stock opened at $19.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -238.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.86 and its 200-day moving average is $31.10. Certara has a fifty-two week low of $18.70 and a fifty-two week high of $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $75.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.26 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Certara will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Certara news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $87,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jieun W. Choe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $130,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 438,389 shares of company stock worth $11,757,611 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Certara by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 29,428 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Certara by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Certara in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Certara during the fourth quarter worth $478,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Certara during the fourth quarter worth $361,000. 49.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

