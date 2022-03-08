Chainswap (ASAP) Price Tops $0.0424 on Major Exchanges

Chainswap (CURRENCY:ASAP) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Chainswap has a market capitalization of $791,507.68 and approximately $14,821.00 worth of Chainswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Chainswap has traded down 42.2% against the US dollar. One Chainswap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0424 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00033838 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00104707 BTC.

Chainswap Profile

Chainswap (ASAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2021. Chainswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,678,582 coins. Chainswap’s official Twitter account is @chain_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainSwap is a cross-chain asset bridge & application hub for smart chains. ChainSwap allows projects to seamlessly bridge between ETH, BSC and HECO. In the future, ChainSwap will be integrating chains and provide full cross-chain solutions between BTC, DOT, SOL and more. “

Chainswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

