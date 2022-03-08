ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $17.44, but opened at $16.99. ChannelAdvisor shares last traded at $16.99, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 3,320 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $60,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ECOM. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

The stock has a market cap of $512.93 million, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.37.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $45.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.25 million. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 46,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

About ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM)

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

