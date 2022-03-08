Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Acquired by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,553 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned 0.34% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $64,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 119.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,542.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock traded down $7.86 on Tuesday, reaching $258.61. 31,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,405. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $261.82 and a 52 week high of $460.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $325.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $377.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $905.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.43.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total value of $333,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total value of $5,033,250.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,975 shares of company stock worth $11,791,146 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.

