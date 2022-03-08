ChartEx (CHART) Price Hits $0.0064 on Exchanges

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One ChartEx coin can currently be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ChartEx has a total market cap of $127,439.61 and $1,189.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ChartEx has traded up 19% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00043890 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,552.38 or 0.06625980 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,541.26 or 1.00053253 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00043375 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00046405 BTC.

ChartEx Profile

ChartEx’s genesis date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

Buying and Selling ChartEx

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars.

