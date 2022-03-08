Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Shares Down 0.4%

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.51 and last traded at $9.51. Approximately 96 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.
CWSRF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, upgraded shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.06.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.61.
Chartwell Retirement Residences is a real estate trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of a range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It operates through the Retirement Operations, and Long Term Care Operations segments.
