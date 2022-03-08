Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 559,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,550 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Checkpoint Therapeutics worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,583,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,623,000 after acquiring an additional 76,625 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,852,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 716.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,025,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 899,834 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 13.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 935,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 112,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $756,000. 12.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Checkpoint Therapeutics alerts:

Checkpoint Therapeutics stock opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $4.64. The stock has a market cap of $128.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.95.

In other news, CFO William Garrett Gray sold 37,063 shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $93,028.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CKPT shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio include CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.