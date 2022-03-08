Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.37) Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts (NASDAQ:CEMI)

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a research report issued on Monday, March 7th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Chembio Diagnostics’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.27) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of Chembio Diagnostics stock opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.59. Chembio Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.34.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.24). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 70.90% and a negative return on equity of 89.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 71,352 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 34.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 267,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 67,959 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 1,268.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 251,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 233,458 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 235.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 85,756 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 506.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 119,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 99,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases; handheld analyzers; and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.

