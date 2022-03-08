ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its stake in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 179,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.12% of ChemoCentryx worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCXI. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $423,000. State Street Corp increased its position in ChemoCentryx by 161.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,723,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,258 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ChemoCentryx by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 35,607 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in ChemoCentryx by 288.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 6,528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCXI opened at $23.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.89. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $59.60.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 40.75% and a negative net margin of 408.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ChemoCentryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

In related news, Director James L. Tyree sold 37,500 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $1,313,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

