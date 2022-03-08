Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Given New $98.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $88.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Shares of CHK opened at $85.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.31 and its 200-day moving average is $64.29. Chesapeake Energy has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $88.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.09). Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 108.93% and a return on equity of 160.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($42.54) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,499,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,907,000 after buying an additional 987,188 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $981,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $556,000.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.