Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $40.43 and last traded at $40.43. 25,733 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,166,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.83.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Chewy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on shares of Chewy to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Chewy from $92.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.05.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.97. The company has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,147.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chewy news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $912,649.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $619,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 171,943 shares of company stock worth $9,433,212. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,103,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 26.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,559 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 6.4% during the third quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 7.3% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

