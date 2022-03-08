China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Shares Down 1.2%

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.78 and last traded at $3.78. 3,269 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 2,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.00.

China Minsheng Banking Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CMAKY)

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments.

