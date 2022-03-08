Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Short Interest Update

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 757,200 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the January 31st total of 592,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 306,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,747.00 to $1,696.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $1,975.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $1,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,969.19.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,323.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,518.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,704.69. The company has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $1,295.10 and a 52-week high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 31.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

