ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Now Covered by Roth Capital

Research analysts at Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 180.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChromaDex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.65.

Shares of CDXC stock opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. ChromaDex has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $14.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.99. The company has a market capitalization of $170.73 million, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDXC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ChromaDex by 11.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,608,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,721,000 after purchasing an additional 266,299 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ChromaDex by 132.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 363,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 207,036 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in ChromaDex by 18.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 956,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,999,000 after purchasing an additional 147,437 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ChromaDex by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 416,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 115,792 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in ChromaDex by 14.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,230,000 after purchasing an additional 106,207 shares during the period. 40.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

