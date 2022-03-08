ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Now Covered by Roth Capital

Research analysts at Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 180.00% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChromaDex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.65.
Shares of CDXC stock opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. ChromaDex has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $14.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.99. The company has a market capitalization of $170.73 million, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.76.
About ChromaDex (Get Rating)
Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.
