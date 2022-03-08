CIBC Raises Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Price Target to C$16.50

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at CIBC from C$15.75 to C$16.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on CHP.UN. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.84.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst stock traded up C$0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$15.48. The stock had a trading volume of 614,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,837. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a twelve month low of C$13.14 and a twelve month high of C$15.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.07 billion and a PE ratio of 223.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.94, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.75.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

