Citi Trends (CTRN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CTRN stock opened at $34.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.70. The company has a market capitalization of $296.31 million, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 2.13. Citi Trends has a 52-week low of $34.74 and a 52-week high of $111.44.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTRN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Citi Trends from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.25.

In related news, Director Kenneth Duane Seipel purchased 450 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.78 per share, for a total transaction of $31,401.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO David N. Makuen purchased 1,200 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.22 per share, with a total value of $80,664.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,350 shares of company stock valued at $233,444. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Citi Trends by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Citi Trends by 4.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Citi Trends by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Citi Trends by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Citi Trends by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 605,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the period.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

