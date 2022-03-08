Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTRN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citi Trends from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Citi Trends from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Citi Trends from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

In other news, CEO David N. Makuen purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.22 per share, for a total transaction of $80,664.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Duane Seipel purchased 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.78 per share, for a total transaction of $31,401.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,350 shares of company stock worth $233,444. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Citi Trends by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 605,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,384,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Citi Trends by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 587,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,686,000 after buying an additional 161,998 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Citi Trends by 32.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 470,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,293,000 after buying an additional 115,690 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Citi Trends during the fourth quarter worth about $42,638,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in Citi Trends by 6.7% during the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 369,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,930,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares during the period.

Shares of CTRN opened at $34.86 on Tuesday. Citi Trends has a 1-year low of $34.74 and a 1-year high of $111.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.31 million, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.70.

Citi Trends Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.