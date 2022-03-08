Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,077,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 64,507 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.17% of Citizens worth $6,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CIA. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Citizens by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 12,123 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Citizens in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Citizens by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 17,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Citizens in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. 22.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CIA opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.70. Citizens, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $7.06.

CIA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Citizens from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citizens in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Citizens, Inc (Austin, Texas) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S.

