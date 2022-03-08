Clarkson (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Trading Down 0%

Shares of Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF – Get Rating) dropped 0% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $41.85 and last traded at $41.85. Approximately 190 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.85.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Clarkson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.27.

Clarkson Plc engages in the provision of integrated shipping services. It operates through the following segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment refers to services provided to ship-owners and charterers in the transportation by sea of a wide range of cargoes. The Financial segment renders services in investment banking, specializing in the maritime, oil services, and natural resources sectors.

