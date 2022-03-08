Clear Street LLC Invests $123.10 Million in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 366,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,104,000. Meta Platforms accounts for about 3.4% of Clear Street LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FB stock traded up $2.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 671,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,502,604. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $272.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.33. The company has a market cap of $517.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a one year low of $187.28 and a one year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total transaction of $66,735.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,789 shares of company stock worth $1,760,884. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FB. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $425.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.07.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

