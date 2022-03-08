Clear Street LLC Invests $179.15 Million in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 950,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $179,152,000. PayPal makes up about 4.9% of Clear Street LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Clear Street LLC owned 0.08% of PayPal at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc lifted its position in PayPal by 154.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 375,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,764,000 after buying an additional 228,090 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,369,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 28,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,386,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 6.0% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on PayPal from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on PayPal from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on PayPal from $221.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.84.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.18. The company had a trading volume of 512,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,107,996. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.50 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $109.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.38 and its 200 day moving average is $205.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total value of $527,823.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 and have sold 54,994 shares worth $6,516,088. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

