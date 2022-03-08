Clear Street LLC Takes Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,758,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $252,976,000. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 7.0% of Clear Street LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Clear Street LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Advanced Micro Devices at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,054,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,548,504. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.85. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.79.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total value of $234,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 221,217 shares of company stock valued at $27,800,106. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.36.

About Advanced Micro Devices (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.