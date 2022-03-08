Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Trading Down 7.1%

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) were down 7.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.11 and last traded at $24.20. Approximately 259,940 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 22,932,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.06.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CLF shares. TheStreet cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.40.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 80.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.92 per share, with a total value of $99,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph S. Michael III bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.11 per share, with a total value of $201,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 16,255 shares of company stock worth $325,649 in the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth $1,263,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth $576,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth $2,019,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

