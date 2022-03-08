Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) Short Interest Update

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 795,200 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the January 31st total of 620,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 309,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

CLVR opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average is $5.14. Clever Leaves has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.09.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLVR. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Clever Leaves from $11.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. reduced their price objective on shares of Clever Leaves from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Clever Leaves from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Clever Leaves from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clever Leaves by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 254,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 11,392 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Clever Leaves during the 4th quarter worth approximately $764,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Clever Leaves by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 8,187 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Clever Leaves by 567.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 109,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 92,944 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clever Leaves during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc cultivates, extracts, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid products in Colombia, Portugal, Germany, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. It also engages in the formulating, manufacturing, marketing, distributing, and selling of homeopathic and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, nutraceuticals, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors.

