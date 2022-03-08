Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) Stock Price Down 12.7%

Shares of Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Rating) were down 12.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.91 and last traded at $0.91. Approximately 324,477 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 334,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLVR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Clever Leaves from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Clever Leaves from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Clever Leaves from $11.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, decreased their price objective on Clever Leaves from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.14.
Clever Leaves Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLVR)
Clever Leaves Holdings Inc cultivates, extracts, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid products in Colombia, Portugal, Germany, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. It also engages in the formulating, manufacturing, marketing, distributing, and selling of homeopathic and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, nutraceuticals, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors.
