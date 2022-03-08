Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) Stock Price Down 12.7%

Shares of Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Rating) were down 12.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.91 and last traded at $0.91. Approximately 324,477 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 334,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLVR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Clever Leaves from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Clever Leaves from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Clever Leaves from $11.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, decreased their price objective on Clever Leaves from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.14.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clever Leaves by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 254,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 11,392 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Clever Leaves in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $764,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clever Leaves by 5.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 8,187 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Clever Leaves by 567.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 109,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 92,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Clever Leaves in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc cultivates, extracts, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid products in Colombia, Portugal, Germany, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. It also engages in the formulating, manufacturing, marketing, distributing, and selling of homeopathic and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, nutraceuticals, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors.

