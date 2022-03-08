Clipper Realty (CLPR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th. Analysts expect Clipper Realty to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CLPR opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.23 million, a PE ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.95. Clipper Realty has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $10.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLPR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Clipper Realty by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Clipper Realty by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Clipper Realty by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the period. 39.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on CLPR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clipper Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Clipper Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty, Inc engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties.

