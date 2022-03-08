CloakCoin Reaches Market Cap of $2.06 Million (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000916 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $2.06 million and $1,160.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded up 5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000320 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00010272 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00011015 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,771,635 coins. CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CloakCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.