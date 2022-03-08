Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Matthew Prince Sells 52,384 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.29, for a total transaction of $5,253,591.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $4,959,717.12.

On Friday, February 18th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $5,162,541.75.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $5,783,827.85.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total value of $5,739,300.60.

On Monday, December 13th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $7,564,394.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.70, for a total value of $7,632,494.50.

NYSE NET traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $92.15. 5,235,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,410,835. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.27 and a 200 day moving average of $137.55. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.25 and a twelve month high of $221.64. The company has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.02 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $212.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cloudflare from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Argus decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.98.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 137,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,116,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,775,000 after purchasing an additional 27,615 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 222,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,119,000 after purchasing an additional 15,661 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 357,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 51,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare (Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

