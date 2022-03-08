CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Shares Purchased by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,193 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned 0.68% of CMC Materials worth $36,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

Shares of CCMP traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.28. 13,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,618. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $184.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.49. CMC Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.19 and a twelve month high of $198.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.31. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 22.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CMC Materials news, CEO David H. Li sold 20,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.40, for a total value of $3,715,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 27,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.23, for a total transaction of $5,119,386.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,847 shares of company stock valued at $10,876,538. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CCMP shares. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $149.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.88.

CMC Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.