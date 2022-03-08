CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Earns Buy Rating from B. Riley

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at B. Riley in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

CNO has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CNO Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of CNO opened at $22.79 on Friday. CNO Financial Group has a 12-month low of $21.88 and a 12-month high of $27.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.49.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 295.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

