Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Trading 6.6% Higher

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.04 and last traded at $5.02. 199,022 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 7,717,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $8.00 to $5.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.72 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.75.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $207.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.73 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas S. Whelan acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael Routledge purchased 11,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.26 per share, with a total value of $50,097.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 27,760 shares of company stock valued at $119,108 in the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 184,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 37,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 53,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 98,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

