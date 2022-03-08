Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Acquired by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 571,341 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 18,628 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned 0.32% of Cognex worth $44,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Cognex by 155.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cognex by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Cognex by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Cognex by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,102 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cognex by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Cognex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cognex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.20.

CGNX stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.16. 20,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,938. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.96 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.26 and its 200 day moving average is $77.67. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $61.51 and a 12-month high of $92.17.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 26.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

