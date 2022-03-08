Cohen Klingenstein LLC Lowers Stock Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC lowered its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,375 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.1% of Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $28,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 112.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $106,614,000 after buying an additional 2,776,356 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 53.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,576,200,000 after buying an additional 2,639,529 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth approximately $523,687,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 146.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,284,360 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $794,294,000 after buying an additional 1,357,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 102.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,366,676 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $808,030,000 after buying an additional 1,199,602 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FB. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $301.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark began coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.07.

FB stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.80. The company had a trading volume of 521,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,502,604. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.28 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $272.77 and a 200 day moving average of $318.33. The company has a market capitalization of $511.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total value of $66,735.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,789 shares of company stock valued at $1,760,884 over the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

