Cohen Klingenstein LLC Sells 10,843 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,843 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.1% of Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $26,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 48,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,245,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 26,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 34,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $1,697,000. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 271,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.63. The company had a trading volume of 301,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,780,737. The company has a market capitalization of $451.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $179.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

