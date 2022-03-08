Cohen Klingenstein LLC Sells 36,486 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,838 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,486 shares during the period. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 92.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,469,084,000 after acquiring an additional 25,849,299 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,065,940,000 after buying an additional 11,916,885 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of AT&T by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,558,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,200,000 after buying an additional 6,227,500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of AT&T by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,875,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,753,000 after buying an additional 3,031,900 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,048,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,714,000 after buying an additional 3,005,913 shares during the period. 51.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.14. 816,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,011,914. The company has a market cap of $165.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.37.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.99%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on T. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

