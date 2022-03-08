Cohen Klingenstein LLC Sells 6,000 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,969 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. American Express accounts for 1.3% of Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $33,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Express by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,624,335 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,617,545,000 after purchasing an additional 254,252 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in American Express by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,973,495 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,670,860,000 after purchasing an additional 56,509 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,778,287 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,632,912,000 after purchasing an additional 220,328 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,937,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $827,163,000 after buying an additional 1,457,236 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in American Express by 1.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,852,583 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $812,953,000 after buying an additional 81,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.98. The stock had a trading volume of 147,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,285,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $135.13 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The firm has a market cap of $119.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.29.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Express will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.22%.

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.50.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

