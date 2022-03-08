Coho Partners Ltd. Buys 1,555,206 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 117.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,877,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,555,206 shares during the period. Microchip Technology makes up 3.9% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Coho Partners Ltd. owned 0.52% of Microchip Technology worth $250,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after buying an additional 7,087 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $704,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 460,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,932,000 after buying an additional 7,678 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 13,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 21,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $256,270.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Sanghi sold 41,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total transaction of $3,617,181.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,476 shares of company stock valued at $11,821,003 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MCHP shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.28.

NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.15. The company had a trading volume of 75,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,473,776. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.49. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $64.53 and a twelve month high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.253 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.41%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

