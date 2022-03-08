Coho Partners Ltd. Buys 6,950 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 294.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,313 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the quarter. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Boeing by 16.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 102,480 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $24,550,000 after buying an additional 14,383 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Boeing by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,225 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.7% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 35,434 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,488,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,787,000. Institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

BA traded up $4.05 on Tuesday, hitting $173.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,949,480. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $169.06 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $100.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.13.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($15.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BA. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.05.

About Boeing (Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

