Coho Partners Ltd. Cuts Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Coho Partners Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,536,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,190 shares during the period. Altria Group makes up approximately 1.9% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Coho Partners Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Altria Group worth $120,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 480.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,594,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 15.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,434,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,726 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 52.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,076,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,044,000 after buying an additional 1,061,205 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 119.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,823,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,566,000 after purchasing an additional 993,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 116.6% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,351,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,521,000 after buying an additional 727,665 shares in the last quarter. 59.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.25.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $1.90 on Tuesday, reaching $50.95. 386,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,636,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $53.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.34 and its 200-day moving average is $48.08.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 270.68%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

