Coho Partners Ltd. Has $254.65 Million Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Coho Partners Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,079,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,252 shares during the period. Dollar General accounts for approximately 4.0% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Coho Partners Ltd. owned about 0.47% of Dollar General worth $254,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp raised its holdings in Dollar General by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Dollar General by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Dollar General from $251.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.79.

Dollar General stock traded down $3.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.49. 18,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,970,215. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $240.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.63.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Dollar General (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.