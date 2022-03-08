Coho Partners Ltd. Reduces Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Coho Partners Ltd. reduced its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,728,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 340,725 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises approximately 4.2% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Coho Partners Ltd. owned 0.32% of U.S. Bancorp worth $265,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 84,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 12,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 8,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.19.

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,338,259. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.51. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The firm has a market cap of $79.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

